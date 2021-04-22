Stephen Jones Reveals What Could Help Cowboys In Draft

The top of the 2021 NFL Draft will be quarterback-heavy, which creates an ideal scenario for a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s plausible Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones are all off the board by the time the Cowboys pick. Dallas, which selects 10th overall, will then have its choice of several on the top non-quarterback prospects in this year’s class.

The Cowboys don’t have a need at quarterback after finally coming to an agreement on a longterm contract with Dak Prescott this off-season. Instead, they can select the best overall player remaining with their No. 10 pick.

The fact that so many teams are in the market for a quarterback this year is a major blessing in disguise for the Cowboys. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted as much on Monday.

“That certainly helps us out, since we signed our quarterback of the future this spring and know he’s the answer to our riddle,” Jones told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, via Pro Football Talk.

Jones is right. It’s a good year to not be in need of a quarterback.

Traditionally, teams within the 10-20 pick range are in a tough spot. This year, since so many quarterbacks will be off the board in a hurry, plenty of top talent at other positions will still be available.

The Cowboys will have plenty of options with their No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next week.