Stephen Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys Trade Rumors

We’re seeing a lot of buying and selling ahead of the NFL trade deadline this week. But judging by a recent statement by Dallas Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, America’s Team won’t be selling before the deadline.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about his team’s decision to keep leading pass rusher Aldon Smith, rather than trade him. The Cowboys VP responded by declaring that his team is still in the hunt for the NFC East and intend to “stay the course” through the trade deadline.

“I think we’re in this to still fight (in the NFC East),” Jones said. “…We just have to stay the course here.”

Aldon Smith leads the Cowboys 5.0 sacks and nine QB hits. He’s with Dallas on a one-year deal and might be worth a lot to a team in win-now mode.

Despite their 2-6 record and recent loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles though, Dallas is far from out of the NFC East title race. Philadelphia only have 3.5 wins this season, and Dallas still has games against Washington and New York to play.

Philadelphia is likely to be underdogs in most of their remaining non-division games, which will likely keep Dallas in the title hunt well into December – even if they don’t fix their current form.

Of Dallas’ final eight games though, their five non-division games look pretty brutal. They get the undefeated Steelers next week before their Week 10 bye.

After that, it’s the Vikings, Washington, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, Eagles and Giants.

There aren’t a lot of winnable games on that slate even for a completely healthy team. But if Dallas is intent on making a run at the division crown, they might as well be buyers than sellers.