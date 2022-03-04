Stephen Jones Sends Clear Message About Mike McCarthy

Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones is a full believer in head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jones spoke to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram and thinks that McCarthy is the right coach to get the Cowboys a lot of success.

“I think his track record speaks for itself. He’s won a Super Bowl,” Jones said. “He’s been to championship games. I love the way his leadership style is. He’s got a great pulse for our football team and just feels like he’s the right guy for us.”

Some Cowboys fans won’t like that statement since McCarthy hasn’t been to a Super Bowl in over a decade. He was with the Green Bay Packers in 2010 when they won the Super Bowl over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since then, McCarthy has gotten back to the playoffs, but the furthest he’s gone is the NFC Championship Game.

Most recently, the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the wild card round, 23-17 after it looked like this could be the year they go on a deep playoff run.

If things don’t turn around next season, the noise from Dallas’ fanbase will only get louder.