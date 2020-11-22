Stephen Jones Shares The Latest Update On Dak Prescott

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave an important update on the injured Dak Prescott on Saturday.

Dallas expects their franchise quarterback to make a full recovery. Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5, sidelining him for the rest of the year.

Although positive indications came from Prescott and the Cowboys before Saturday night, the newest update is definitely a good sign. Jones shared the full news on 105.3 The Fan, saying that he’s getting “amazing reports” about the quarterback’s progress.

“Shouldn’t come as any surprise,” Jones said. “He does everything to the nines and the 10s, and he just does it the very best. He’s been so diligent in his rehab and that shouldn’t surprise anybody. They said if anything he’s ahead of schedule and rolling. That should come as no surprise. So we expect him to have a full recovery.

“We avoided any of the complications that come anytime you have a bone that breaks the skin. You worry about infection. He certainly avoided any of that. We’re just fortunate to have a guy like Dak (Prescott) and, certainly, it’s been tough not having him out there, because his leadership certainly is right there at the top with his skill and what he brings to the table as a quarterback in the National Football League.”

Prescott’s recovery is absolutely the most important thing on the minds of Cowboys fans. However, the next matter at hand will be determining his future in Dallas. Injury or not, Prescott stands to become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season.

For now, he will earn the $31.4 million franchise-tag salary due to be paid this year. The Cowboys will then have to determine if they want to work towards a new contract, use another franchise tag, or to move in a different direction at quarterback.