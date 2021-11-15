Stephen Jones Shares Positive Update On Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys offense could soon return to full strength.

Left tackle Tyron Smith has been out of the lineup for several weeks now due to an ankle injury. The Cowboys have had to shuffle around their offensive line, as a result.

Terence Steele has manned the left tackle spot in Smith’s absence. La’el Collins has take over at right. The Cowboys may be able to reshuffle their offensive line to its original rotation beginning this Sunday.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that Smith could return on Sunday against the Chiefs.

“I think he’s got a real shot,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “Injury-wise, I do think we came out of (Sunday’s game OK). We’ll see. We got a few guys we’re looking at, and we’ll see who. Anytime you played an NFL football game, you’re not going to come out totally unscathed in terms of having some things that you have to work through. I know our guys will, but at this point right now, we don’t think we lost anyone right now that can’t play against the Chiefs. And I do think we’ll add Tyron to the list of guys who will be able to step up and play.”

Tyron Smith is one of the best tackles in the NFL. The Cowboys would love nothing more than for him to return against the Chiefs.

Even without Smith, the Cowboys were firing on all cylinders in a 43-3 win against the Falcons on Sunday. Imagine what the Dallas offense will be capable of with Smith back on the field.

The Cowboys take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.