Sunday Morning Update For Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys had some reason for concern this past week as Ezekiel Elliott missed some practice time with a hamstring injury. But will it keep him from playing a crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers today?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes it won’t. On Sunday, Rapoport reported that Elliott has “a good chance to play” today after a good workout on Saturday.

That doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Elliott will play though. Per the report, Elliott will be tested one final time in pregame warmups before they make a final decision.

Out of an abundance of caution though, the Cowboys have picked up some “insurance” in case Elliott isn’t able to go. The Cowboys announced on Saturday afternoon that they are elevating running back Sewo Olonilua from their practice squad.

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott, dealing with a hamstring, has a good chance to play despite the team promoting another back, source said. He looked good at Saturday’s workout, but will be tested today pre-game to make sure he can open it up. DE Aldon Smith (knee) is expected to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

Whether Ezekiel Elliott can play or not, today’s game against the Steelers is likely going to be a frustrating one for the Cowboys.

Following their Week 8 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys made another change at QB. They’ve named journeyman backup Garrett Gilbert their starter, who has never gotten more than 13 snaps in a game, let alone started one.

Gilbert will be Dallas’ third starting QB in the last three weeks since the devastating injury to Dak Prescott.

Needless to say, the Cowboys will need Elliott to play, and play well if they want a shot at keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Cowboys-Steelers game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.