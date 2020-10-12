Teddy Bridgewater Sends A Message To Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

A number of NFL QBs have been where Dak Prescott is right now. But few have gone from the lowest of injury-related woes to making a complete comeback as Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Bridgewater offers thoughts and prayers to the Cowboys QB. He offered his confidence that Dak will make a full recovery from his devastating foot injury.

“Praying for you @dak,” Bridgewater wrote. “I speak victory and healing favor over you during this time. You got this bra.”

Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and a dislocated knee joint in a 2016 practice with the Minnesota Vikings. It took him 15 months before he was able to return to the field.

But Bridgewater truly completed his comeback in 2018 when he finally got a start for the New Orleans Saints. The following year, he went 5-0 as a starter, earning a big free agent contract from the Panthers in the 2020 offseason.

Praying for you @dak. I speak victory and healing favor over you during this time. You got this bra. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) October 12, 2020

Dak Prescott suffered the injury in the second half of yesterday’s game against the New York Giants. While backup QB Andy Dalton secured the 37-34 comeback win, the team’s Super Bowl odds are plummeting without Dak at the helm.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, the NFC East looks like it might be the worst division in the NFL right now. With Washington and New York looking like dumpster fires and Philadelphia struggling at all phases of the game, the Cowboys can conceivably win the division without a winning record.

Nevertheless, this big injury to Dak has thrown his entire NFL future – let alone his future in Dallas – into question.

But at least he has the support of the rest of the NFL.