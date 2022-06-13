Terence Newman Scared By Marion Barber: NFL World Reacts

14 October 2007: Marion Barber III (24) of the Dallas Cowboys during the New England Patriots 48-27 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys star Terence Newman says he was scared the last time he saw former teammate Marion Barber before the running back's untimely death earlier this month.

Newman told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com recently that the last time he saw Barber was in 2019. The onetime Pro Bowl running back was walking down the street and Newman said he was taken aback by his ex-teammate's appearance.

“I see this guy walking down the street — in the rain,” Newman said. “I get to the gas station and it’s Marion. I hadn’t seen Marion in a while, but I heard he had fallen on hard times and wasn’t doing too well. So, we talked and exchanged numbers, but I was scared when I saw him.

“He looked bad. He looked like he wasn’t there, like he was a different person, like he couldn’t function. And that’s probably why he was walking and not driving. When I tell you I was scared, I thought he might swing on me. I was actually scared.”

Newman's story is downright chilling, and has gotten the attention of football fans over the last few days.

Barber was found dead in his home on June 1. No official cause of death has been provided.

Like many others, Newman said he is worried about the effect all the hits Barber took during his playing days may have had on his health.

“He had a look but also his face was just droopy,” Newman said. “It looked like he was homeless. Like he lived on the streets. I guess he had so many concussions that it really impacted him. … I think that had to play some type of role in whatever happened to him.”

