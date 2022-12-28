Terrell Owens' Old Comment About Dallas Cowboys Going Viral Today

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Texas Stadium on September 15, 2008 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL in over a decade, but it sounds like the Hall of Famer is thinking about a comeback.

Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, revealed that he has been in contact with the Cowboys and other teams about a potential workout.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass."



The thought of Owens suiting up for the Cowboys sounds exciting. However, it would be an odd look on Owens' part.

While on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast with Bonta and Shasky" earlier this month, Owens advised Odell Beckham Jr. to avoid signing with the Cowboys.

"As far as the teams that everybody keeps throwing out there - the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants - if he goes to either one of those it's going to be a short-lived season," Owens said. "He might as well as just ... he's gonna go there for what, one game or two? Then he's gonna be watching the playoffs. He should go to a team with obviously a good quarterback."

So, would Owens really sign with the Cowboys? Only time will tell.

If Owens does reach a deal with "America's Team," it would add another layer of intrigue to the playoffs.