Terrell Owens Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star
From 2006-08, Terrell Owens and Marion Barber were part of the Dallas Cowboys' potent offensive attack.
While it has been more than a decade since the two were teammates, Owens was clearly affected by news of Barber's untimely passing this week at the age of 38.
The Hall of Fame wideout posted a tribute to Barber on Instagram late last night.
"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB," Owens wrote alongside a picture of the two of them with the Cowboys. "Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts. 😞 81X24 Rest In Peace 🙏🏾."
Barber played six seasons with the Cowboys from 2005-10 before finishing his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2011.
The former fourth-round pick was found dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment on Wednesday, according to reports.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to earn every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his teammates and coaches. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."