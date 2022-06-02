Terrell Owens Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Texas Stadium on September 15, 2008 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

From 2006-08, Terrell Owens and Marion Barber were part of the Dallas Cowboys' potent offensive attack.

While it has been more than a decade since the two were teammates, Owens was clearly affected by news of Barber's untimely passing this week at the age of 38.

The Hall of Fame wideout posted a tribute to Barber on Instagram late last night.

"Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB," Owens wrote alongside a picture of the two of them with the Cowboys. "Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts. 😞 81X24 Rest In Peace 🙏🏾."

Barber played six seasons with the Cowboys from 2005-10 before finishing his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

The former fourth-round pick was found dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment on Wednesday, according to reports.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to earn every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his teammates and coaches. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."