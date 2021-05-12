The full 2021 NFL schedule is being released tonight. We’ve already seen a number of key details leak out, including this year’s trio of Thanksgiving Day games.

Obviously, we already knew two of the teams who would be playing on the holiday. The Detroit Lions will host their NFC North rival Chicago Bears, while the Dallas Cowboys are home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The third game is probably the headliner of the group, months ahead of the 2021 season. The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of two potential Super Bowl contenders.

Fans of those two teams seem pretty pumped for the showdown. The Saints will be one of the NFL’s most intriguing teams, as they enter the post-Drew Brees era. The Bills took a huge leap last year and could certainly represent the AFC next February.

Another Thanksgiving game, this time in New Orleans! Can't wait to tear up Bourbon Street with #BillsMafia!!! pic.twitter.com/qgmbDjP0Do — Josh Allen's Burner Account (@JoshAllenBurner) May 12, 2021

The night before Thanksgiving is generally considered the biggest bar night of the year. And now a bunch of #BillsMafia is going to be descending upon Bourbon Street and the French Quarter for it this year. Reportedly. 👀 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 12, 2021

Giddy up Mafia we’re going to Bourbon street! https://t.co/EAXdoTo0el — Lash (@brandonlasher1) May 12, 2021

Josh Allen V Jameis Winston night cap? That is FUN https://t.co/tz8NbrbZjl — Film (@AJMilackNFL) May 12, 2021

While they are not the traditional two teams that play on Thanksgiving, neither the Bills nor the Saints are unfamiliar. Both picked up big wins that day back in 2019.

The Buffalo Bills knocked off the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, 26-15. That night, the Saints took down the division rival Atlanta Falcons, 26-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That game is the early headliner, though the Cowboys and Raiders could wind up being right there with it. The Raiders were competitive in 2020, while the Cowboys look to bounce back from a disastrous season, with Dak Prescott and his array of weapons back in the fold.

The matchup with the most concern is Lions-Bears. Detroit is clearly rebuilding, even with Jared Goff stepping in for Matthew Stafford at quarterback. A lot of the intrigue of that one will come down to whether Justin Fields is in at quarterback for Chicago.

The timing has plenty cracking “Justin Fields vs. a team from Michigan the week of Thanksgiving” jokes.

NFL ain't no dummy. #Bears national TV games are late in the season, better odds Justin Fields is playing. Thanksgiving at #Lions

December 12th at #Packers (SNF)

December 20th vs #Vikings (MNF) — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) May 12, 2021

Bears will probably have Justin Fields starting by Thanksgiving. Him vs. Goff would be funny to watch — 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 📻 (@saintnateiv) May 12, 2021

Justin Fields vs a team from Michigan during Thanksgiving week, where have I seen this before? https://t.co/kbevq7iiVI — Zack Madison (@zmadison14) May 12, 2021

Justin Fields gets to still terrorize Michiganders on Thanksgiving. It's kind of fitting in a way… https://t.co/iE1J25E4b1 — Ben Szilagy (@BenSzilagy) May 12, 2021

The full NFL schedule will be unveiled on NFL Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET.