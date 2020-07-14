The 10 Highest-Rated RBs In EA Sports Madden NFL 21

With the NFL season on the horizon, EA Sports is releasing its player ratings for Madden 21. This afternoon, the talk of the football world has been about the Madden ratings for running backs this year.

Coming in at No. 1 is none other than Christian McCaffrey, who had over 2,000 scrimmage yards last season with the Carolina Panthers. He received a 99 overall rating, which is quite the honor in the gaming world.

The second-best running back in Madden 21 is Derrick Henry. That might be a surprise to football fans everywhere, but Henry had an incredible season in 2019. He finished the year with over 1,500 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and that’s not including his playoff numbers.

Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott are tied for the the third-best rating at 92 overall. The former continues to put up impressive numbers in Cleveland, meanwhile the latter is already one of the most polarizing stars in the game.

Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon round out the rest of the top 10.

Here’s a look at the top 10 running backs for Madden 21:

Zeke with a 92 rating and Saquon with a 91. Here are the top 10 #Madden21 RB ratings. Discuss 👇 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/VEKyDr5UZV — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2020

Kamara commented on his rating earlier today, tweeting out the yawning emoji. Saints fans have made it known they’re not too pleased with his Madden rating.

Madden ratings always spark a ton of debates on social media, so it’s unlikely this is the last we’ll hear about this position group.

Now that Madden has unveiled its ratings for quarterbacks and running backs, it might be time to look at the wide receivers for Madden 21.