The Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Kicker

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys worked out multiple kickers on Monday and have now signed a familiar face.

According to reports, the Cowboys are bringing back Brett Maher, who kicked in 29 games for them in 2018-19 and most recently played for the New Orleans Saints last season.

Rookie Jonathan Garibay has reportedly been released, leaving Maher to battle it out with Lirim Hajrullahu for the starting job.

The Cowboys chose the 32-year-old over Matt Ammendola, JJ Molson and Cole Murphy, the other three kickers who worked out on Monday.

Maher converted 49-of-66 field goals and 68-of-69 extra points for the Cowboys in his two seasons with the team. He made 16-of-18 field goals and 10-of-12 extra points in eight games with New Orleans in 2021.

Hajrullahu, meanwhile, appeared in three games for the Carolina Panthers and one for the Cowboys last year. He finished a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points and made 4-of-5 field goal attempts.

Dallas has an opening at kicker after it released veteran Greg Zuerlein earlier in the offseason. Zuerlein led the team in scoring each of the last two years.