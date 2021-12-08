The Cowboys Are Signing A Veteran RB To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves today, including adding a veteran running back to their practice squad.

Dallas signed Ito Smith, a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 who spent his first three pro seasons playing for current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Smith provides Dallas some additional depth waiting in the wings behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

In 35 career games, Smith has rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns while adding 55 receptions for 314 yards.

Four of his six career touchdowns came in his rookie season.

Randy Gregory has been designated for return from injured reserve. So he's in his 21-day window and can be activated for Sunday, provided he looks good this week. The Cowboys have also added RB Ito Smith to the practice squad. Smith was a 4th rd pick by Atlanta in 2018. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 8, 2021

Dallas has relied on the 1-2 punch of Elliott and Pollard all season long, but with the former admittedly banged up, adding Smith makes sense. Currently, veteran Corey Clement, a core special teams contributor, is the Cowboys’ third-string running back.

If Elliott eventually has to miss any game action, we could see Smith get the promotion to the Dallas 53-man roster.