The Cowboys Are Signing A Veteran RB To Practice Squad

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves today, including adding a veteran running back to their practice squad.

Dallas signed Ito Smith, a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 who spent his first three pro seasons playing for current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Smith provides Dallas some additional depth waiting in the wings behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

In 35 career games, Smith has rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns while adding 55 receptions for 314 yards.

Four of his six career touchdowns came in his rookie season.

Dallas has relied on the 1-2 punch of Elliott and Pollard all season long, but with the former admittedly banged up, adding Smith makes sense. Currently, veteran Corey Clement, a core special teams contributor, is the Cowboys’ third-string running back.

If Elliott eventually has to miss any game action, we could see Smith get the promotion to the Dallas 53-man roster.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.