The Cowboys Had A Record-Setting Attendance Number Today

It was a historic performance by the Dallas Cowboys today as they overcame a 20-point deficit, and a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

But the Cowboys may have added another feather to their 10-gallon hat in the process. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys has 21,708 people in attendance for the game.

Hill declared that mark to be a “NFL COVID-19 record.” Given that most NFL teams have limited attendance to a few thousand fans, it wasn’t a high bar to set. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are limiting attendance to less than a quarter capacity.

Most NFL teams have limited or banned fans from attending games as part of the effort to battle COVID-19. Teams like the Jets, Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are not going to allow fans into their stadiums at all this year.

Official attendance at Cowboys game: 21,708.

Breaks NFL Covid-19 record — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 20, 2020

But those 21,708 fans who were allowed into AT&T Stadium were treated to something historic.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys pulled off the franchise’s biggest comeback in over 20 years. They scored 40 points in the final three quarters and sealed the 40-39 thanks to an incredible onside kick and a 46-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Some Cowboys fans will no doubt feel that the reward of getting to see the game in person far outweighed the health risk of exposure.

But that’s what you expect in a state where football is practically a religion.