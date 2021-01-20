The Cowboys Have A New Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys tragically lost strength & conditioning coordinator Markus Paul this past season. But the position must be filled for 2021, and the Cowboys have found the man to fill the void.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are promoting Harold Nash Jr. to strength & conditioning coordinator. Nash served in the role on an interim basis after Paul’s passing mid-season.

But Nash also has experience in the role on a full-time level too. He was the strength & conditioning coach for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2019, and served in the same role with the New England Patriots from 2011 to 2015. Nash was an assistant strength & conditioning coach for the Patriots from 2005 to 2010.

Prior to starting his coaching career, Nash played defensive back. He joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1993. He then spent the final 11 years of his playing career in the CFL.

The Cowboys will promote Harold Nash Jr. to their strength and conditioning coordinator, replacing Markus Paul, who tragically passed away last season. Nash was Detroit’s head strength coach from 2016-18 after five years running New England’s strength department (2011-15). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 20, 2021

Promoting Harold Nash isn’t the only coaching change the Cowboys are making today though.

The Cowboys announced earlier today that Aden Durde is being hired as their new defensive line coach. Durde replaces Jim Tomsula, who was fired from the role after the team’s disastrous 2020 season.

Dallas gave up a franchise record 473 points as they went just 6-10 in 2020.

In the weeks since the season ended, the Cowboys have overhauled their defensive staff. Dan Quinn has replaced Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator, while Joe Whitt Jr. has been brought on as the secondary coach.

The Cowboys will have a very different look on defense in 2021.