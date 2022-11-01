The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Executive Vice President Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline.

"I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said.

Well, it appears the train has left the station.

The Cowboys decided to let the trade deadline go by without making a major move.

NFL fans always expect the Cowboys to make a splash each season in large part because of their owner. However, this year's squad doesn't really need any major upgrades.

The Cowboys have the necessary pieces to contend in the NFC this season. From a defensive standpoint, they surrender just 16.6 points per game.

As for the offense, it should get better as the season goes on. Dak Prescott knocked off a lot of rust during this past weekend's game against the Bears.

Dallas is 6-2 heading into its bye week.