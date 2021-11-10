The Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new kicker this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, we know who it will be.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Dallas will be signing Lirim Hajrullahu, who along with Brett Maher was one of two kickers that worked out for the team on Wednesday.

The Cowboys need a replacement for stalwart Greg Zuerlein, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cowboys worked out kickers Brett Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu today. They are signing Hajrullahu. He will likely be the Cowboys’ kicker on Sunday against the Falcons with Greg Zuerlein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2021

A 31-year-old native of Kosovo with extensive experience in the CFL, Hajrullahu has previously spent time on the practice squads of the Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.

He has not kicked in an NFL regular season game, but has converted over 80% of his field goals in Canada. Clearly, Dallas feels comfortable using him, as they chose him over Maher, the team’s starting kicker in 2018 and 2019.

The Cowboys and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium.