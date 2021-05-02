The Spun

The Cowboys Have Signed 13 Undrafted Free Agents

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL Draft was a historic one for the Dallas Cowboys, who went defense on their first six picks for the first time in team history. But even after finishing with 11 total draft picks, the Cowboys made sure to add over a dozen more players.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Per the report, 10 of them are for the offense.

A handful of the UDFAs are players that Cowboys fans might have some familiarity with. Graduates from Texas, TCU, Houston, Texas Tech and Texas A&M all got signed.

One position that was addressed very well in this group is the wide receiver position. Brennan Eagles, Osirus Mitchell, Brandon Smith and TJ Vasher will all join Stanford rookie wideout Simi Fehoko at rookie minicamps.

Here is the full list of rookie UDFAs signed by the Dallas Cowboys:

  • Tiffin RB JaQuan Hardy
  • Marshall RB Brenden Knox
  • Louisiana FB Nick Ralston
  • Texas WR Brennan Eagles
  • Mississippi State WR Osirus Mitchell
  • Iowa WR Brandon Smith
  • Texas Tech WR TJ Vasher
  • Michigan TE Nick Eubanks
  • TCU TE Artayvious Lynn
  • Houston IOL Braylon Jones
  • Oregon DT Austin Faoliu
  • Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines III
  • Purdue S Tyler Coyle

In total, the Dallas Cowboys have added 13 offensive players and 11 defensive players for their ranks. It’ll be hard for even half of them to secure spots on Dallas’ final 53-man roster.

But after this past year’s very disappointing 6-10 season, the Cowboys clearly want more competition. They’ve invested a ton of money into star QB Dak Prescott and now they need to more properly build the team to support him.

Have the Cowboys done enough to return to the playoffs in 2021?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.