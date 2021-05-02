The Cowboys Have Signed 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The 2021 NFL Draft was a historic one for the Dallas Cowboys, who went defense on their first six picks for the first time in team history. But even after finishing with 11 total draft picks, the Cowboys made sure to add over a dozen more players.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Per the report, 10 of them are for the offense.

A handful of the UDFAs are players that Cowboys fans might have some familiarity with. Graduates from Texas, TCU, Houston, Texas Tech and Texas A&M all got signed.

One position that was addressed very well in this group is the wide receiver position. Brennan Eagles, Osirus Mitchell, Brandon Smith and TJ Vasher will all join Stanford rookie wideout Simi Fehoko at rookie minicamps.

Here is the full list of rookie UDFAs signed by the Dallas Cowboys:

Tiffin RB JaQuan Hardy

Marshall RB Brenden Knox

Louisiana FB Nick Ralston

Texas WR Brennan Eagles

Mississippi State WR Osirus Mitchell

Iowa WR Brandon Smith

Texas Tech WR TJ Vasher

Michigan TE Nick Eubanks

TCU TE Artayvious Lynn

Houston IOL Braylon Jones

Oregon DT Austin Faoliu

Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines III

Purdue S Tyler Coyle

Cowboys agreed to terms with 13 rookie free agents following the draft, sources said. Ten on offense. This followed a draft in which eight of their 11 picks addressed defense. More balance to rookie class. pic.twitter.com/tq0OxF8rFk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 2, 2021

In total, the Dallas Cowboys have added 13 offensive players and 11 defensive players for their ranks. It’ll be hard for even half of them to secure spots on Dallas’ final 53-man roster.

But after this past year’s very disappointing 6-10 season, the Cowboys clearly want more competition. They’ve invested a ton of money into star QB Dak Prescott and now they need to more properly build the team to support him.

Have the Cowboys done enough to return to the playoffs in 2021?