The Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed A New Punter

Last month, the Dallas Cowboys released longtime punter Chris Jones to create salary cap space before the start of free agency. Moments ago, the team found Jones’ replacement for the 2021 season.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys have signed Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. He’s not the only punter on the roster though since Hunter Niswander still remains on the depth chart.

Anger, a former third-round pick, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans. Prior to that stint, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the 2020 season, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt. Statistically speaking, it was actually one of the best seasons of his career.

Jones, meanwhile, averaged 42.6 yards per punt last season. He missed the final eight games of the season due to abdominal surgery, which ultimately led to Niswander getting the starting role for the second half of the year.

#Cowboys are signing P Bryan Anger to a one-year deal, sources say. Joins Hunter Niswander on the roster after Chris Jones was released last month. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2021

Niswander actually ranked inside the top 10 for most yards per punt in 2020. If he can replicate that performance during training camp, he might just beat out Anger for the job.

Although a position battle for punters isn’t all that flashy, it’s imperative that Dallas figures this situation out before Week 1.