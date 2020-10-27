The Spun

The Cowboys Have Traded DE Everson Griffen

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have become the subject of trade rumors as the team struggles to compete.

Some wondered if the team would become sellers at the trade deadline. Then rumors started swirling around star pass rusher Everson Griffen, who was reportedly on the trade block.

Earlier this, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys have begun shopping Griffen. Well, just a few days later, former Minnesota Vikings star found his way back to the NFC North.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are trading Griffen to the Detroit Lions. Rapoport said the Lions are sending Dallas “draft pick compensation” in return for Griffen.

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys are receiving a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for Griffen. The trade also allows the team to “send half of the $6 million in salary to the Lions during a tough season.”

In seven games with Dallas, he’s racked up 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a reserve role. The Cowboys defense has been horrendous this season and that continued on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas dropped its second straight game in a blowout loss to Washington this weekend. The Cowboys sit at just 2-5 on the season after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Next up for the Cowboys is a trip to Philadelphia for a divisional battle against the Eagles.


