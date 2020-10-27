In recent weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have become the subject of trade rumors as the team struggles to compete.

Some wondered if the team would become sellers at the trade deadline. Then rumors started swirling around star pass rusher Everson Griffen, who was reportedly on the trade block.

Earlier this, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys have begun shopping Griffen. Well, just a few days later, former Minnesota Vikings star found his way back to the NFC North.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are trading Griffen to the Detroit Lions. Rapoport said the Lions are sending Dallas “draft pick compensation” in return for Griffen.

For the #Cowboys, this trade allows them to send half of the $6M in salary to the #Lions during a tough season. And Everson Griffen is back in a division he knows pretty well. https://t.co/huGRSdMotx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

According to Rapoport, the Cowboys are receiving a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for Griffen. The trade also allows the team to “send half of the $6 million in salary to the Lions during a tough season.”

In seven games with Dallas, he’s racked up 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a reserve role. The Cowboys defense has been horrendous this season and that continued on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas dropped its second straight game in a blowout loss to Washington this weekend. The Cowboys sit at just 2-5 on the season after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Next up for the Cowboys is a trip to Philadelphia for a divisional battle against the Eagles.