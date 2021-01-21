The Cowboys Officially Announced 3 Coaching Staff Moves

The Dallas Cowboys are making a number of changes to their staff as they kick off their 2021 offseason.

On Thursday, the Cowboys announced three official changes to their coaching staff. Joe Whitt Jr. is their new secondary coach and passing game coordinator, Aden Durde is the defensive line coach, and Harold Nash is the strength & conditioning coordinator.

Whitt is a former Mike McCarthy assistant from his Green Bay Packers days. He served on McCarthy’s staff from 2008 to 2018, working as defensive passing game coordinator in 2018 before the entire staff got fired.

Durde has been rising through the coaching ranks with the Atlanta Falcons over the past three years. He was a defensive quality control coach from 2018 to 2019, and as linebackers coach in 2020.

Nash has 15 years of experience on strength & conditioning staffs, and worked for the Cowboys this past year.

That trio of coaches will join newly-hired Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on staff. Quinn was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons until this past year, giving him familiarity with his new assistants.

The Cowboys gave up a franchise record 492 points in 2020, prompting the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and his coaching staff.

We’ll see if Dan Quinn is able to give the Cowboys that boost the defense needs to be better than 6-10 in 2021.

Do you approve of these new coaching hires by the Dallas Cowboys?