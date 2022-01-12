The Cowboys Placed A QB On Injured Reserve On Wednesday

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made a slight change to their quarterback depth chart on Wednesday, putting third-stringer Will Grier on injured reserve.

Grier, a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019, signed with the Cowboys back in September after being waived by the team that drafted him. He did not appear in a game for Dallas.

With Grier out of the picture, Ben DiNucci becomes the No. 3 quarterback for the Cowboys behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. DiNucci appeared in three games in 2020, making one start.

If we’re being honest, regardless of who the third-string QB for the Cowboys is heading into the playoffs, the team is screwed if that person has to get into a game.

Dallas is even in trouble if Cooper Rush has to play, despite the fact he performed well and led the team to a win over Minnesota in his lone start this fall.

The fate of the Cowboys’ offense lies on the right arm of Dak Prescott and the rushing attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. We’ll see what they have in store against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.