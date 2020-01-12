The Cowboys Reportedly Have A New Quarterbacks Coach

The Mike McCarthy era has begun in Dallas. But while the newly-minted Cowboys head coach has already decided to bring back offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, there will be a new voice in the QBs room.

According to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys are giving Doug Nussmeier the role of QBs coach. Nussmeier served as the Cowboys’ tight ends coach under previous head coach Jason Garrett from 2018 to 2019.

But Nussmeier has substantial experience working with quarterbacks. He is a former quarterback in his own right and has been coaching quarterbacks across the country since 2001.

Prior to his stint in Dallas, Nussmeier worked as a QBs coach for nine different organizations in Canada, college and the NFL.

Nussmeier will be replacing Jon Kitna, who was coming off his first year in Dallas.

In 2019, quarterback Dak Prescott set career highs in multiple passing categories despite going 8-8 as a starter.

With Prescott expected to get a substantial raise in the offseason, it will be Nussmeier’s job to take Prescott to the next level.

