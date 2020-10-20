The Cowboys Tied An Embarrassing NFL Record Last Night

If you’re an NFL offense struggling right now, the best way to get back on track is by facing the Dallas Cowboys. That might seem harsh, but Mike Nolan’s defense is historically bad this season.

Dallas has plenty of big names on its defense, such as Everson Griffen, Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. And yet, the Cowboys are giving up 36 points per game this season.

In fact, Dallas actually tied an embarrassing NFL record on Monday night during its loss to Arizona. Jerry Jones’ squad tied the record for most consecutive games allowing at least 34 points.

For the past five games, the Cowboys have given up at least 34 points to the Browns, Cardinals, Falcons, Giants and Seahawks.

The worst performance actually came against Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Nolan’s defense gave up 49 points in a shootout at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have now allowed 34 point in five straight games. That's tied for the longest streak in NFL history. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 20, 2020

The Giants have struggled mightily on offense this season, but even they managed to score 34 points against the Cowboys. Believe it or not, that’s the only time this season that Daniel Jones and the offense put up more than 20 points.

Next up for the Cowboys is a showdown with the Washington Football Team. A lousy performance against an offense led by Kyle Allen might spell the end of Nolan’s tenure in Dallas.