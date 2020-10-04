It wouldn’t be a proper NFL weekend without some kind of massive controversy over officiating, now would it? Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they got the bad end of the call this week.

Trailing 38-14 in the third quarter, Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw a pass towards his running back. Cowboys defender Joe Thomas rushed in, head first, to make the tackle on the Browns player and appeared to come up with the ball. At the very least, it would have brought up fourth down.

But the referee immediately threw the flag, penalizing Thomas for targeting. Cleveland got the first down and quickly drove down the field to tack on a field goal for a 41-14 lead.

Needless to say, Cowboys fans are furious. Superfans like Skip Bayless are rushing to Twitter in outrage over the officiating.

“Joe Thomas took that ball away!” Bayless wrote. “NO PENALTY. TEXTBOOK TACKLE. THIS DEFENSE IS BAD ENOUGH WITHOUT GETTING AWFUL TURNOVER-ERASING CALLS.”

Joe Thomas took that ball away! NO PENALTY. TEXTBOOK TACKLE. THIS DEFENSE IS BAD ENOUGH WITHOUT GETTING AWFUL TURNOVER-ERASING CALLS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2020

“The refs are the worst,” wrote another. “That was an interception by Joe Thomas and he got called for helmet to helmet.”

“Wtf is Joe Thomas suppose to do?” a third wrote.

Joe Thomas is a freight train, the hit was actually legal and it really looked like Thomas had that ball, no? pic.twitter.com/FjpD5BJRZ2 — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) October 4, 2020

The Cowboys are in the fourth quarter now with a 41-22 deficit to overcome. They were able to erase a 20-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season, but 27-point comebacks are significantly rarer.

If Dallas wants to avenge that bad call, they’re going to need to pull out all the stops here.

The game is being played on FOX.