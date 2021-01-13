The Dallas Cowboys Have Made Another Assistant Coaching Hire

Dan Quinn won’t be the only big name joining the defensive coaching staff in Big D. The Dallas Cowboys are adding an up-and-coming coach to their ranks.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have hired Joe Whitt Jr. as their secondary coach & pass game coordinator. Whitt has spent the last two years in the same role for the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to that, Whitt spent 12 years as an assistant under current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers. Clearly McCarthy put in a good word for his former assistant.

In Green Bay, Whitt worked as a defensive quality control coach, cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He was a part of the Packers staff that won Super Bowl XLV.

His experience isn’t just limited to defense though. He actually got his start coaching receivers at his alma mater Auburn and later The Citadel before moving onto cornerbacks at Louisville.

The #Cowboys are hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary/defensive pass game coordinator, per source. A reunion with Dan Quinn and Mike McCarthy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys gave up a franchise record 473 points as they finished the 2020 season with a 6-10 record. Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and some of his assistants lost their job because of it.

But newly-hired defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be able to inject new life into one of last year’s worst defenses.

What kind of an impact can Joe Whitt Jr. have on the Cowboys defense in 2021?