The Latest On Dallas Cowboys’ QB Situation For Sunday

Kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is just two days away, but Mike McCarthy isn’t ready to name his starting quarterback for Week 9.

The Cowboys thought they had one of the best insurance policies in the league in Andy Dalton, who was supposed to do a fine job filling in for Dak Prescott. Unfortunately for Dalton this season has been filled with misfortune. One week after suffering a concussion, the TCU product was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dallas had to reluctantly name Ben DiNucci its starting quarterback for Week 8. He was visibly overwhelmed on Sunday night against Philadelphia, completing just 52.5 percent of his passes.

Instead of rolling the dice with DiNucci one more time, the Cowboys have given their first-team reps in practice this week to Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.

McCarthy hasn’t revealed just yet who will start this Sunday against the Steelers. However, he said the goal is to have a starter in place for Saturday’s walkthrough.

Mike McCarthy still won’t name a starting QB for Week 9 for the Cowboys. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 6, 2020

When asked about the current quarterback battle between Rush and himself, Gilbert said “Yeah, we’re competing for the starting job, but we’re competing to go win a football game for this team.”

Rush has more experience in Kellen Moore’s system, but Gilbert has been in the NFL longer. It’ll be very interesting to see who gets the nod for this weekend’s showdown with the Steelers.