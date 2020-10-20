The NFC East Is Getting Trashed During Monday Night Football

It is almost hard to fathom how bad the NFC East has been this season. Tonight has been another lowlight for the division.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting destroyed by the Arizona Cardinals. They trail 21-3 at halftime, the third time this season Mike McCarthy’s team has trailed by 17 or more at intermission.

If the result holds, Dallas will fall to 2-4…and still be alone in first place in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are in second place at 1-4-1, while the New York Giants and Washington Football Team are 1-5.

Putting it simply, the division is horrendous. In what seems like a weekly occurrence, the NFC East is getting lambasted on social media.

The NFC East couldn’t even put a team in the College Football Playoff. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 20, 2020

The Seahawks have five wins this season and that might already be good enough to win the NFC East. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 20, 2020

Sticking with my prediction: the NFC East champions will be the 6-9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 20, 2020

.@NFL the NFC EAST can best be described…..how? — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 20, 2020

Maybe this season will finally convince the NFL and its network partners that primetime games are not the NFC East’s birthright. — Michael Beller (@MBeller) October 20, 2020

Please let the NFC East Champ finish with six wins. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 20, 2020

Nobody should win the NFC East in 2020 — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) October 20, 2020

a team from the NFC East will get to host a playoff game. the deeper we get into this season, the more it melts my brain. pic.twitter.com/9tI9Lf3VXv — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 20, 2020

Since the NFL realigned its divisions, there have been two division winners who finished under .500–the 2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9) and the 2014 Carolina Panthers (7-8-1). Amazingly, both of those teams won playoff games.

In all honesty, it is tough to see any team in the NFC East even getting to seven wins at this point. One of the four teams would have to really flip a switch and get hot.

Otherwise, we’re looking at a team with double-digit losses hosting a playoff game come January.