The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The NFC East Is Getting Trashed During Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 1.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It is almost hard to fathom how bad the NFC East has been this season. Tonight has been another lowlight for the division.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting destroyed by the Arizona Cardinals. They trail 21-3 at halftime, the third time this season Mike McCarthy’s team has trailed by 17 or more at intermission.

If the result holds, Dallas will fall to 2-4…and still be alone in first place in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are in second place at 1-4-1, while the New York Giants and Washington Football Team are 1-5.

Putting it simply, the division is horrendous. In what seems like a weekly occurrence, the NFC East is getting lambasted on social media.

Since the NFL realigned its divisions, there have been two division winners who finished under .500–the 2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9) and the 2014 Carolina Panthers (7-8-1). Amazingly, both of those teams won playoff games.

In all honesty, it is tough to see any team in the NFC East even getting to seven wins at this point. One of the four teams would have to really flip a switch and get hot.

Otherwise, we’re looking at a team with double-digit losses hosting a playoff game come January.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.