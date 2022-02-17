The NFL Has Declined Comment On Cowboys Scandal

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. reported that the Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million in settlements related to voyeurism accusations against a top team executive.

According to the report, a Cowboys cheerleader accused Rich Dalrymple, the team’s longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, of filming them while they changed clothes. Daltrymple was also accused of taking “upskirt” photos of owner Jerry Jones’ daughter in the Cowboys’ war room during the 2015 NFL Draft.

Officially, it seems like the NFL is not addressing this matter, at least for the time being.

Pro Football Talk reached out to the league only to be denied comment.

“We will decline comment as this was a club matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

This statement from McCarthy doesn’t provide insight into whether the NFL will actually investigate the situation, or if they have already done that. If the league gets pressed on the matter more by media or other entities, it might have no choice but to offer comment.

Dalrymple, meanwhile, has denied the allegations levied against him.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in his statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”