The NFL World Is Praying For Michael Irvin's Family

Michael Irvin, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during the National Football Conference game against the Phoenix Cardinals on 8 December 1996 at the Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona, United States. The Cowboys won the game 10 - 6. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin shared some tough family news on his Instagram account Tuesday.

In a video posted to his IG story, Irvin said he was heading into the hospital to have lunch with his mom, who doctors are trying to put into hospice care.

Irvin's birth mother Pearl Irvin passed away in 2015, so we're not sure if this is his stepmother or mother-in-law he is referring to in the video. It is clear that he loves the woman dearly though.

Cowboys fans have been offering their prayers and well-wishes for Irvin since yesterday.

"Fight for every second you can with her 88, I did the same with my GMA when they put her in hospice," one man wrote. "What was an any time now diagnosis, to me getting the chance to spend over 30 days by her side until the very end. She was my ultimate playmaker and reason I'm a Cowboy fan."

"My prayers are with you, and I know my God is a miracle and healing working GOD! Keep the faith and believing in God almighty Amen!" added one woman.

"Prayers @michaelirvin88 stay strong 88," chimed in another man.

"Prayers and love sent to your family," a third man added.

"Prayers up to the playmaker and his loved one," said a fourth.

We're hoping for the best for Irvin and his family.