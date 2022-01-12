Report: There’s 1 ‘Hottest Name’ In NFL Coaching Circles

The coaching carousel has just started spinning, but it appears there’s already one coach who has emerged as arguably the best option on the market.

Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven has been told that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the “hottest name in coaching.”

Quinn has received interview requests from the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. There’s belief around the league that he’s the front-runner to fill the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding his future, Quinn has stated many times that he’s focused on the Cowboys’ upcoming playoff game. He could boost his stock even more by leading the defense to a strong showing against the 49ers on Wild Card Weekend.

It’s worth noting that Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated previously reported the Cowboys could get “aggressive” in their efforts to retain Quinn as their defensive coordinator

“From what I can gather, the Joneses love their first-year defensive coordinator,” Breer said. “And with teams sure to want to talk to him about their head coach openings the next few weeks, it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas gets aggressive in trying to find a way to keep Quinn around.”

It’s easy to see why Quinn is a hot commodity. The Cowboys’ defense finished the 2021 regular season ranked seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.