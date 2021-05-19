There’s 1 Clear Favorite For NFL Comeback Player Of The Year

Considering he underwent 17 surgeries to correct an infection in his leg, Alex Smith was easily the best choice to win Comeback Player of the Year last season. Though it’s extremely early in the process, there’s already a clear favorite to win the award this fall.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently the overwhelming favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year next season. As of this week, Prescott has +175 odds to win the award.

Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in Week 5 against the New York Giants. It was heartbreaking to see him get carted off the field in front of the fans at AT&T Stadium.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey all have +600 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year.

The third-best odds for the award belong to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Favorites for NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Dak Prescott: +175

Saquon Barkley: +600

Joe Burrow: +600

Christian McCaffrey: +600https://t.co/hTwnWNFMjg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 19, 2021

While there are a handful of strong candidates to win the award, there’s a reason why Prescott has the best odds.

Before he suffered his season-ending injury, Prescott was on pace to post the best numbers of his career. He completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

If Prescott can return to his Pro Bowl form, he should put up eye-popping numbers for the Cowboys.