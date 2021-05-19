The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s 1 Clear Favorite For NFL Comeback Player Of The Year

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the field in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after throwing an interception to Ryan Neal #35 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Considering he underwent 17 surgeries to correct an infection in his leg, Alex Smith was easily the best choice to win Comeback Player of the Year last season. Though it’s extremely early in the process, there’s already a clear favorite to win the award this fall.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently the overwhelming favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year next season. As of this week, Prescott has +175 odds to win the award.

Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in Week 5 against the New York Giants. It was heartbreaking to see him get carted off the field in front of the fans at AT&T Stadium.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey all have +600 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year.

The third-best odds for the award belong to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

While there are a handful of strong candidates to win the award, there’s a reason why Prescott has the best odds.

Before he suffered his season-ending injury, Prescott was on pace to post the best numbers of his career. He completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

If Prescott can return to his Pro Bowl form, he should put up eye-popping numbers for the Cowboys.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.