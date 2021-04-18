Despite going 6-10 last year, the Dallas Cowboys really don’t have that many needs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. So with less than two weeks to go before the draft, they have their eyes set on one player who they hope falls to them.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Cowboys would take Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell if he fell to them at No. 10. Failing to land Sewell, the Cowboys would opt for a cornerback – Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

“Right now it looks like if Penei Sewell falls, that is the player they are going to select. Otherwise, it’s expected to be one of the cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn.”

Sewell is one of the top two offensive tackles in the 2021 NFL Draft and considered the top non-quarterback by some. It would be quite surprising if Sewell fell all the way to Dallas at No. 10 given that the tackle-needy Bengals and Lions are ahead of them.

It's here! The PFN 2021 NFL Draft Guide! ✅Exclusive Big Board (873 players!)

✅Team Fits

✅Draft sleepers

✅Foreword from Trey @Wingoz

✅Top 300 scouting reports from @TonyPauline Download for free now 🔽https://t.co/9jwaZsiLp9 pic.twitter.com/ONpFxuOvG7 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 16, 2021

But if Dallas did manage to get their hands on Penei Sewell they’d be getting a young man who has dominated opponents since he debuted at age 17.

As a true freshman at Oregon, he was named the starter and played in seven games, missing six to injury. The following year, he returned from his injury and won every major accolade an offensive lineman can get.

Sewell opted out of the 2020 college season due to COVID-19. He’ll be completely fresh and injury-free come training camp.

Will Penei Sewell get drafted by the Dallas Cowboys?