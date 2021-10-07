Thursday Practice Update For Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys were without their top two offensive weapons at Wednesday’s practice as running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper sat out with injuries.

On Thursday, the news on those two Cowboys stars was slightly better. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the media today that the two will be doing “individual drills” to start practice.

McCarthy said that the two would be reassessed after the individual drills to see if they could join the team for practice. We’ll find out for sure later today.

Elliott missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, but he expected to practice today. Cooper is battling a hamstring injury and his return to full practice is up in the air.

But both players are still expected to be ready on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was back at practice today. He started out on resistance cords before joining individual drills. Amari Cooper (hamstring) also worked in individual drills during the portion open to reporters. Both players were moving well. Both are expected to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/nw1iTvMHNX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 7, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott is coming off his best game of the season. He had 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 win over the vaunted Carolina Panthers. Elliott has over 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last three games.

Amari Cooper also looked sharp in Sunday’s win over the Panthers. He had three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the 36-28 win. Cooper has 22 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys play the New York Giants this weekend and are in a prime position to extend their lead in the NFC East over the next few weeks.

Will Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper make an impact against the Giants this weekend?