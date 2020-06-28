TMZ Obtains Photos From Alleged Ezekiel Elliott Dog Attack

TMZ Sports has obtained photos from the alleged dog attack involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A woman is reportedly suing Elliott after allegedly getting attacked by his three dogs in March. Elliott’s lawyer says the woman was trespassing on his property.

“The plaintiff was unauthorized to be on the premises the day of the incident and either willfully disregarded and/or negligently ignored her employer’s policy which required Elliott to be notified in advance of any visits. We look forward to further establishing the plaintiff’s contributory negligence during the course of this matter,” Elliott’s lawyer told TMZ.

The woman suing Elliott claims she was hired to clean his pool. She was allegedly attacked by his three dogs when she entered the property on March 11. The woman claims she required surgery on her arm and is suing Elliott for more than $200,000.

TMZ Sports has captured photos of the alleged injuries.

TMZ Sports has obtained pictures of the injuries a pool cleaner alleges she suffered when Ezekiel Elliott's dogs attacked her last March … and they're gruesome. https://t.co/IJGJFzxae8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 28, 2020

“The photos show a mangled forearm and a bruised thigh … injuries she claims were all due to bites from the Dallas Cowboys star’s Rottweiler and two bulldogs,” TMZ Sports reports.

The woman reportedly claims she is scarred both mentally and physically from the alleged attack. She has reportedly been out of work since March.

“Our client has been out of work since the incident happened in March and the attack has scarred her for life—both physically and mentally. Our client attempted to resolve this matter out of court, providing a description of what happened and pictures of her injuries, but Elliott didn’t bother to respond,” the woman’s lawyer told TMZ Sports.

Elliott, 24, is heading into his fifth NFL season. He signed a six-year, $90 million contract with $50 million guaranteed last September.