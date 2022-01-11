Today Is A Very Painful Anniversary For Cowboys Fans

This may just feel like an ordinary Tuesday for most NFL fans. The same cannot be said for Dallas Cowboys fans.

Seven years ago, the Dallas Cowboys fell short to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. During the fourth quarter of the game, Dez Bryant made an absurd catch that was ultimately overturned by the officials.

This play caused so much controversy that the league reached a unanimous agreement that a play like that in the future should be ruled a completion.

Even to this day, Bryant believes the officials in Green Bay made the wrong call.

“I stumbled across these cleats and got a little emotional because these are the cleats I wore against Green Bay… it was a catch and forever will be a catch,” Bryant tweeted last July.

We can’t blame Bryant for feeling this way. That call is something he’ll always be remembered for despite the fact that he made a great play.

It’s fair to wonder what would’ve happened if the Cowboys went on to win this game against the Packers.

Perhaps that team would’ve been the one to snap Dallas’ championship drought. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans everywhere, they’ll never know.

On the bright side, the Cowboys will have a chance to make a Super Bowl run this season. They’ll face the 49ers this Sunday as part of Wild Card Weekend.