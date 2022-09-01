Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their season against the Dallas Cowboys.

In that 2021 matchup, Micah Parsons had seven tackles and a quarterback hit in his first NFL game. Parsons would go on to post 84 tackles and 13 sacks and win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles knows quality defenders, and he made it clear today that his team is trying to be as prepared for Parsons as possible.

"He can blow up runs, he can cover," Bowles said via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He causes a lot of problems. They cause a lot of mismatches for him, they get him in position where he’s on the back a lot, but he can beat linemen as well. He’s a true game-wrecker.”

Bowles added that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady must be keenly aware of where Parsons is before every snap.

Parsons also spoke on Thursday, saying his ultimate goal is to be the No. 1 overall player in the NFL and he has to "dominate every game."

He'll get his first chance to do that this season against Tampa Bay on Sept. 11.