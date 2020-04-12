Todd McShay Says The Cowboys Have 1 Biggest Draft Need

By most accounts, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.

But America’s Team isn’t without its needs heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN draft expert Todd McShay believes that there’s one particular area that the Cowboys should address on April 23.

On Sunday’s edition of SportsCenter, McShay suggested that the Cowboys should quickly address their secondary in the draft. He explained that while the entire defense could use some fine-tuning, the Cowboys really need “perimeter guys.”

“It’s always the secondary,” McShay said. “For whatever reason, it’s been like 10 years they’ve worked on trying to get upgraded in terms of corners and safeties. They just can’t seem to get it right. The whole defense (needs help), but I think secondary and maybe another edge rusher would add to what they’re trying to do. I know from talking to them that they’re really looking for perimeter guys.”

McShay recently identified Florida cornerback CJ Henderson as one specific player they could target in the first round.

The Cowboys allowed star cornerback Byron Jones to walk in free agency last month. He ultimately signed with the Miami Dolphins, leaving the Cowboys rather thin in terms of defensive back star power.

Dallas has had a top-15 defense in each of the last four seasons. That along with their strong offense has allowed them to go 40-24 with two playoff appearances and no losing seasons in that span.

Do you agree with Todd McShay that the secondary is the Cowboys’ biggest need in the 2020 NFL Draft?