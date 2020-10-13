Tom Brady Gives Advice To Dak Prescott After Devastating Ankle Injury

Tom Brady understands what Dak Prescott might be going through right now. Back in 2008, Brady suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 1.

Prescott made it to Week 5 before fracturing and dislocating his right ankle in yesterday’s win over the New York Giants. The aftermath of the injury was one of the most heartbreaking things you’ll see on a football field.

On Monday night, Brady made his weekly appearance with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio. One of the main topics of discussion was Dak Prescott’s injury, which Brady said was tough to watch.

“Every week, you see carnage in the NFL. It’s a violent sport. It’s what we sign up for,” Brady said. “It’s very difficult to see players get hurt and go through tough injuries.

“From my standpoint, when I see it, I appreciate the moments that I have out on the field. I’m very grateful coming off the field healthy and I’m very sympathetic toward the players that do deal with very difficult, career-impactful injuries like the one Dak had.”

As for the next steps for the Cowboys signal caller, Brady drew on his own experience with his knee injury to dish out some advice to Dak.

“It’s really tough. I think you’ve got to look at the injury in stages. This is the point where he just had surgery. He’s going to have to recover from the surgery before he can start to rehab. Once he starts to rehab, then he’s going to have to start preparing for the season and what his future holds. I don’t think you jump ahead too much. In the short term after you have the injury, there’s a lot of things that go through your mind. I know that happened with my knee. “But I think the one thing about great competitors, they have great discipline. They know how to get through rehabs and try to get the best outcome that you can. I know his teammates appreciate him. Dak is shown a lot of love and support by his teammates which shows to me that they connect with him very well. He’s a great leader. He’s had a great career to this point and we’re all hoping for the very best in his recovery.”

Brady’s comments about Dak Prescott’s impact on the Cowboys especially ring true. It is very clear how well-respected he is by his current and former teammates and coaches.

Like everybody else around the NFL, it sounds like Brady will be rooting for Dak as he begins his recovery.