Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embrace on the field after their game in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.

Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave Prescott the credit he deserved when they shook hands at midfield.

"Good job man," Brady told Prescott. "You played awesome."

Prescott outplayed Brady during Monday's playoff game, there's no doubt about it.

During his postgame press conference, Prescott explained what was different for him this time around.

“I got away from how I play this game — I got greedy,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I tried to force some throws, take the big ones, and that’s not who I’ve been in my career. I take what they give me, waiting on the big shot, and [Washington] was uncharacteristic. So it was a way for me to just dial back in, but I wiped that clean because I knew what this game meant.”

Next up for the Cowboys is a showdown with the 49ers. Prescott will need to have another sharp performance if Dallas wants to advance to the NFC Championship.