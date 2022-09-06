Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots following the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the NFL season will feature a juicy matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Fans will get to witness Tom Brady and Dak Prescott duke it out.

Even though there'll be no love lost on Sunday night when the two teams take the field, Brady has made it known that he's a fan of Prescott.

Brady loves that Prescott's mentality never changes, regardless if he's winning or losing.

"I love everything that Dak [Prescott]'s done since he's been the quarterback," Brady said. "I watched him his rookie year, he led the team to a great record. Never let any of the success get to his head. He's done an amazing job."

That's high praise for Prescott, who finished the 2021 season with 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.

Prescott has been a consistent force for the Cowboys since taking over as the starter in 2016. He has accumulated 22,083 passing yards, 143 touchdowns and 50 interceptions.

The Cowboys will need a strong performance from Prescott this Sunday if they want to defeat Brady and the Buccaneers.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Cowboys game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.