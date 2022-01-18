Tony Dungy Has A Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

NBC’s Tony Dungy was ice cold when it came to the Cowboys’ performance on Sunday against the 49ers.

A lot of Cowboys fans are focusing on the final 14 seconds with the failed spike attempt but Dungy is focusing on everything that happened before that sequence.

“Concerning the Dallas Cowboys—let’s forget the last play and the clock. How about giving up 169 yds rushing, giving up 5 sacks, completing less than 60% of their passes, running for only 77 yds, and committing 14 penalties?? That’s more concerning than the last 14 seconds,” Dungy tweeted.

The 14 penalties tied a record for the most penalties committed in a playoff game. Some also came during the worst moments, especially on the final defensive drive when Dallas had multiple chances to get off the field and couldn’t.

That unit was lucky that the 49ers’ offense had a false start on 4th-and-1 because otherwise, Dak Prescott likely never would’ve gotten a second chance at winning the game.

The Cowboys’ offense also took a massive step back after putting up 51 points against the Eagles in Week 18. They only had seven through three quarters and couldn’t do anything in both the pass and run game.

This team is still set up to win next season, but there still could be some changes coming due to this loss.