Tony Pollard's Role Increasing: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Running back Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard showed a lot of promise during the 2021 season. Judging by the latest report, he'll have the chance to put his skillset on full display this fall.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the current expectation is that Pollard's touches will increase this upcoming season.

Last season, Pollard took his game to another level. He had 719 rushing yards, 337 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

During OTAs this year, Pollard revealed that he's "open to anything" when it comes to playing a role in Mike McCarthy's offense. That would explain why he was getting more reps at wide receiver.

Even though Dallas has a proven tailback in Ezekiel Elliott, there are plenty of fans who are ready to see what Pollard can do in a bigger role.

"It took his entire four-year rookie contract for the team to realize he's a playmaker," one fan tweeted.

"Man we heard this several times last year," another fan wrote. "Let the man eat, especially when Zeke isn't at 100 percent."

"Yes unleash Pollard," a third fan said.

Pollard could really benefit from a breakout season since he's on an expiring contract.

The Cowboys will start the 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We'll find out then what Pollard's role look likes.