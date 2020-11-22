No one better knows how to get Dez Bryant the ball than Tony Romo. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and wide receiver formed one of the most-potent duos in football during their time together.

Romo has since retired, but Bryant is back in the NFL. The former star wide receiver was signed by the Baltimore Ravens. Today, Bryant has been activated for the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fittingly, Romo is on the call for today’s game on CBS. He had a pretty telling breakdown of Lamar Jackson’s failure to find Bryant in the red zone.

Bryant was wide open on a slant route toward the goal line, but Jackson didn’t even look his way. Romo broke down the play for CBS.

“It’s one-on-one. See the numbers? You have to throw it out here,” Romo said bluntly. “It’s one-on-one, right there. Throw it to him.”

Tony Romo breaking down ways to get Dez Bryant the ball in the red zone pic.twitter.com/bnmIxVSUx7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2020

The Ravens’ offense has struggled at times this season, but they’re playing well on Sunday. Baltimore leads Tennessee, 14-7, late in the second quarter.

Still, the Ravens’ offense would be even more potent if Jackson could develop some red zone chemistry with Bryant. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has 73 career receiving touchdowns for a reason, after all.

Baltimore and Tennessee are playing on CBS.