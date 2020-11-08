Tony Romo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Garrett Gilbert

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo knows what it’s like to make your first career start on a big stage. Romo’s first start as an NFL quarterback came on Sunday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers in 2006. He played very well, leading the Cowboys to a comeback win over the Panthers.

Today, another Cowboys quarterback is making his first career start. Garrett Gilbert, a former five-star recruit and journeyman NFL quarterback, is starting under center at AT&T Stadium this afternoon.

Unfortunately for Gilbert, today’s start comes against an extremely difficult opponent. Gilbert is facing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and their vaunted defense.

Romo admitted before the game that you wouldn’t want to play this team in your first start.

“It’s a game you really don’t want to have as your first start,” Romo admitted. “It feels like it’s a really tough task.”

The Cowboys will need to really support their quarterback today. Dallas’ offensive line needs to play well, as does Ezekiel Elliott, who’s battling through an injury.

Dallas and Pittsburgh have kicked off on CBS. The Cowboys deferred to the second half, so Gilbert has a couple of extra minutes to get ready for his starting debut. It should be fun to watch.