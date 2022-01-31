Tony Romo Had Painful Reminder For Cowboys Fans Sunday

One of the final plays of yesterday’s AFC Championship Game included a painful reminder of Cowboys playoff failures courtesy of Tony Romo.

As the Bengals prepared for what would be the game-winning field goal in overtime, Romo pointed out a way things could go wrong. Romo suggested that the holder on the field goal could bobble the snap and cause problems.

“We’ve seen guys bobble the snap before in a big situation,” Romo said. Cowboys fans know that was a bit of self-deprecating humor at their expense.

Romo was responsible for one such bobbled snap in the 2006 Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks. A game-winning field goal attempt turned into one of the most embarrassing plays in team history.

Oof. That was cringe-worthy when CBS' Tony #Romo reminded Jim Nantz that his partner didn't get his joke about field goal holders fumbling the snap when the game is on the line.https://t.co/AVADd9eQcy — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 31, 2022

Romo joking about dropping the snap in the playoffs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cVqOdPTXXC — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 30, 2022

That play wound up largely defining Tony Romo’s postseason career. Since then, quarterbacks have rarely taken the snap on field goals. Being the holder is now a job almost exclusively reserved for punters.

Romo would have three more bites at the playoff apple in the years that followed, but all ended in disappointment. Who’s to say that his bobbled snap in 2006 didn’t cost the Cowboys their best shot at the Super Bowl in his career?

Tony Romo might be done with the Cowboys now that he’s one of the top broadcasters, but Cowboys fans still have to deal with the bad memories of his NFL career.

It’s going to take a Super Bowl to totally put away that embarrassing play by Romo in the playoffs.