Tony Romo Has Telling Admission On This Cowboys Team

Tony Romo sits on the sideline during a game against the Redskins. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For years now the Dallas Cowboys have failed to exceed or even meet expectations. Something feels different this year, though.

The Cowboys improved to 5-1 with a 35-29 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night. They’ve already separated themselves from the rest of the NFC East and might even end up clinching the division before Thanksgiving.

Looking at the big picture, the NFC is loaded with potential contenders (Buccaneers, Cardinals, Rams). But if a few things go their way, the Cowboys could find themselves in the Super Bowl by season’s end.

Even former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo thinks there’s something special about this year’s team.

“They’ve built a team that can win the whole thing. And it’s for real. Watch out,” said Romo.

Tony Romo has made a living on his in-game analysis and predictions. Cowboys fans shouldn’t take his latest analysis for granted.

The only thing, or person in this instance, that could trip up the Cowboys is Mike McCarthy. He continued to make questionable decisions on Sunday night, including opting to kick a field goal on fourth and one while trailing the Patriots 21-20. It missed and almost cost Dallas the game.

As long as McCarthy doesn’t get in the way, the Cowboys will go far. So far this season, he’s been unable to remove himself from the game, though.

Romo thinks the Cowboys are a true Super Bowl contender. But McCarthy’s decision making could come back to haunt them later on this season, or potentially in the playoffs.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.