Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 19: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys during a pre-season game at AT&T Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury.

Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy.

These comments raised a red flag for many Cowboys fans, who think it is foolish for Jones to suggest Dak's job might be in danger.

"I love Romo. But man oh man, Jerry has NEVER talked about Dak in the same respect as Romo. This is maddening," said one Twitter user.

"Romo was going out of his prime. Dak is headed into his prime. There is a difference Jerry," said another.

Reporters also chimed in on the matter, including David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

"There is no QB controversy. Jerry Jones isn’t saying Cooper Rush will play well enough to keep Dak Prescott on sidelines. He’s saying wouldn’t that be a nice dilemma," Moore said. "Then he said he never thought Prescott would play well enough to sideline Tony Romo. Welcome to Jerry’s mind."

"Jerry Jones sold the Tony Romo controversy in 2016 even after Jason Garrett named Dak Prescott as the permanent starter," said Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. "Jones is always selling."

Jerry Jones probably had a fine underlying point here--of course he'd like Rush to play well and Dallas to win--but he would have likely been better off keeping his mouth shut.