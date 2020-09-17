Tony Romo Makes Prediction For Dak Prescott’s Future

The Dak Prescott-Cowboys’ contract discussions are in limbo with the NFL season in full swing. But Tony Romo thinks an agreed-upon contract is on the horizon.

Contract discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys have been anything but smooth. Prescott continues to demand near-top dollar, while the Cowboys seem content holding out on the Mississippi State alum. After the two sides failed to come to a long-term deal ahead of the 2020 season, Dallas opted to use its franchise tag on Prescott.

Beyond 2020, Prescott’s future is a mystery. If he hopes to obtain the massive contract he desires, he needs a big year in Dallas. If he can’t at least lead the Cowboys to the playoffs, he may not like what the organization has to offer in regards to a contract ahead of the 2021 season.

But Romo – a former Cowboys quarterback – isn’t all too concerned about future contract discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys. He believes the two sides will agree on a deal following the end of the 2020 season.

“I think it’ll get done … Yes, I know about the contract stuff,” Romo said, via Patrik Walker of CBS Sports. “I’ve been through it before with the Cowboys. Quarterbacks now — it’s nothing more than they’re understanding their position in the sport. And they’re starting to get to a point where they understand the influence they have on the organization, and really their contribution to the football team and what that means.”

Tony Romo also compared Dak Prescott’s leverage in this situation to LeBron James.

He mentioned LeBron came to the realization years ago that by signing shorter deals, he’d be able to continue to demand top dollar on a year-to-year basis, rather than signing a massive, long-term deal.

It’s not the worst idea. But Dak isn’t LeBron. Until he can turn the Cowboys into a Super Bowl contender, he doesn’t have as much leverage as he believes.